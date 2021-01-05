Mason City Mayor calls 2021 a year for resilience, council plans to hit six major goals

At the beginning of the meeting, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel delivered his annual "State of the City" address.

In 2020, Schickel said that it would be a "decade of doing." After the pandemic disrupted almost every part of life for Mason City residents over the past year, Schickel said that 2021 is a year of resilience.

"Many small businesses and families are taking terrible financial and emotional blows. It breaks my heart to see it. Sometimes it has been hard to know whether we need an economist or a psychiatrist to help us move forward," Schickel said.

"Covid has affected all of us in a very deep and more personal way than we’ve seen in a long time. Sixty families in Cerro Gordo County have lost loved ones to whom they could not give their final goodbye. People are out of work. And some businesses have been devastated. But hang in there. Thank you for adjusting your sails. And rest assured, the community is here with you, standing with you. And Mason City is poised to come back stronger and better than ever."