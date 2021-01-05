Mason City Mayor calls 2021 a year for resilience, council plans to hit six major goals

At its first meeting of 2021, the Mason City Council resolved a few issues from the past year and attempted to move forward on a few of its goals for the new year.
In the former camp, the council voted 4-2, with council members Joshua Masson and John Jaszewski opposed, in favor of cleaning up language in the city ordinance that deals with what kind of messaging signs businesses in town can use and in what ways.
When it was initially brought forward, the recommendation had objections from council members and constituents. Then the city adjusted some of the language that allowed for signs to utilize a vast majority of capabilities without them having distracting flashes and animations.
"I still think this is a solution looking for a problem."
As for targets to hit in 2021, the city council made addressing blight a top priority for this year. At Tuesday night's meeting, all six members voted in favor of demolition of a blighted property on the North End that had been vacant for more than a decade and had asbestos issues.
At Tuesday night's meeting, Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse shared that the plan after demolition occurs is to market the property from 1450 to 1454 N. Federal Ave for development.
"Since the city owns it that gives us some flexibility on how we approach the sale of the property," Van Steenhuyse said.
During discussion of the agenda item, Jaszewski asked Van Steenhuyse whether or not the city would be able to get the money back that will be spent on demolition costs which could run up to nearly $70,000.
"I can’t really speculate on that at this time," Van Steenhuyse said. "We do expect that once it develops it will generate a great deal more of revenue than it currently is."
One of the biggest ticket items on the agenda at Tuesday night's meet was resolution to approve a purchase agreement for a new raw sewage pump at the city's water reclamation site that's projected to cost $113,930.
The equipment is coming through Electric Pump of Des Moines and, according to Mason City Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler, should last about 15 years. Stangler then went on to say that the city's ultimate plan is to replace the four pumps at the site over a four year period.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel delivered his annual "State of the City" address.
In 2020, Schickel said that it would be a "decade of doing." After the pandemic disrupted almost every part of life for Mason City residents over the past year, Schickel said that 2021 is a year of resilience.
"Many small businesses and families are taking terrible financial and emotional blows. It breaks my heart to see it. Sometimes it has been hard to know whether we need an economist or a psychiatrist to help us move forward," Schickel said.
"Covid has affected all of us in a very deep and more personal way than we’ve seen in a long time. Sixty families in Cerro Gordo County have lost loved ones to whom they could not give their final goodbye. People are out of work. And some businesses have been devastated. But hang in there. Thank you for adjusting your sails. And rest assured, the community is here with you, standing with you. And Mason City is poised to come back stronger and better than ever."
For reasons to be inspired, Schickel mentioned the local community garden and community kitchen providing more than 8,000 meals in 2020 as well as other residents volunteering however they could in a difficult time.
Outside of COVID-19, Schickel spotlighted the local push to become more environmentally conscious. He pointed to NIACC constructing solar arrays on campus, the city using solar energy at several public buildings across town and the further development of flood mitigation.
"While Washington continues to fight over the seriousness of climate change, Mason City businesses and residents are stepping into the breach with solutions," Schickel said.
Near the end of the speech, which went a little longer than 10 minutes, Schickel said that such developments would only ratchet up further in 2021.
"All this and much more is possible tomorrow if we remaining vigilant today by taking Covid safety guidelines seriously. Our forefathers had a dream to make this city we love the best of its size in the Midwest. Thank you for helping to make that dream come alive once again in the new year."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.