Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel urges vigilance in preventing surge of COVID-19 cases

For its part of the puzzle, MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader said that the hospital system is making adjustments to expand to 45 beds for COVID patients, which has been made possible, in part, by postponing elective surgeries to free up key floors. To complement those 45 beds, MercyOne currently has 38 ventilators for use within the hospital.

"That’s not our only surge plan, we’re doing it in phases," Schlader said without getting into specifics.

One move that could come, if need be, would be converting unoccupied dorm space at North Iowa Area Community College into a medical staging area. But at this time, those talks between NIACC, Public Health and MercyOne are still in the early stages, according to Hanft and NIACC President Steve Schulz.

When Hanft spoke, he let folks know that his department is starting to plan for long-term recovery questions such as "How do we re-engage our schools and businesses?"