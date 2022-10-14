Mason City man's murder, arson trial delayed

The trial for a Mason City man accused of first-degree murder and second-degree arson originally scheduled to begin Friday has been delayed until June after he waived his right to a speedy trial on Wednesday.

According to court records, 29-year-old Dominick Daniel Degner will now be tried on June 7. Degner is facing life in prison after being charged last December. The charges were filed after he allegedly killed 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe of Mason City via blunt force trauma and then set fire to Wolfe's body and the residence located at 123 N. Tennessee Ave. in Mason City in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime on Sept. 7, 2021.