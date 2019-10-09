CLIVE, Iowa — A Mason City man has won the first $100,000 top prize in a new Iowa Lottery game.
According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Wayne Oswood won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Holiday Dazzle” scratch game.
Holiday Dazzle is a $10 scratch game. It features seven top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.80.
Oswood purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 551 S. Illinois St. in Mason City. He claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City, according to the release.
Non-winning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery’s Ho Ho Dough Play it Again® promotion from now through Jan. 7 at 8:59 a.m. The promotion includes $200,000 in cash prizes.
Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app. For rules and complete details, visit www.ialottery.com.
