CLIVE — A Mason City man bought a couple of InstaPlay tickets over his lunch hour and ended winning lottery prize of more than $21,000, according to a press release.

“The gas station I bought it from was kitty-corner from my work place. So I just went from there to work,” explained Kelly Als. “Tried to work and it lasted about five minutes and decided to tell the boss I needed some time off.”

Als, who works at Hawkeye Autobody, purchased his winning ticket at Yesway at 1920 S. Federal Ave. in Mason City. He won a jackpot prize of $21,251.60 in the Cherry Twist Progressive InstaPlay game, and claimed his prize April 25 at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.

“I called my girlfriend first and kind of freaked out over the phone,” he said. “I don’t think she believed me a first. And then my voice was kind of crackly, so, I think that’s probably what convinced her.”

Als’ nerves were still getting the best of him as he claimed his prize. He was still deciding what to do with his winnings.

Als said his girlfriend, Kendra Marnin, was his next stop after claiming his prize.

“Kendra actually works at the bank that I bank at, so I’ll probably go see her next,” he said.

The Cherry Twist Progressive jackpot starts at $2,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.