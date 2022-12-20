 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Mason City man sentenced to five years for burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
Rafael, Jesse Keenan.jpg

Rafael

A Mason City man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for felony burglary.

According to court records, 27-year-old Jesse Keenan Rafael was sentenced in Cerro Gordo District Court for third-degree burglary.

Rafael was originally charged with two separate burglaries for incidents in May of this year that resulted in an injury and another in November 2017. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rafael pleaded guilty Nov. 7 in exchange for a first-degree burglary charge being dropped. Ultimately, he was tripped up by DNA evidence.

According to court documents, police took a report in May of a male who had been attacked and injured by Rafael. A sample of a blood at the scene was collected for analysis.

Officers interviewed Rafael, who denied involvement, and ultimately collected a cheek swab. Rafael's DNA came back as a match to the blood at the assault scene, as well as to the scene of a break-in and theft which occurred at a Mason City residence in 2017.

People are also reading…

Here are the top ways to keep the porch pirates at bay.

Watch Now: Secrets to a stress-free festive season, and more videos to improve your life

Check out five ways to have a stress-free holiday season, how to respond when your child is lying, and more videos to improve your life.

Five secrets to a stress free festive season
Home & Garden

Five secrets to a stress free festive season

  • Updated
  • 0

Focus on messages of joy and hope, Christmas card messages tend to focus on emotions and feelings rather than tangible gifts or goods.

How to respond when your child is lying
Parenting

How to respond when your child is lying

  • Updated
  • 0

Lying is a frustrating behavior but there are things you can do to help your kids. Veuer’s Keri Lumm shares advice from experts. 

The right way to transport a Christmas Tree on your car
Autos

The right way to transport a Christmas Tree on your car

  • Updated
  • 0

'Tis the season for strapping a pine tree to the roof of your car without killing the Christmas spirit. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

New skills you can learn at home for free
Business

New skills you can learn at home for free

  • Updated
  • 0

You don’t have to spend money to learn a valuable new skill.

Why walking backwards is amazing for your health
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Why walking backwards is amazing for your health

  • Updated
  • 0

Whoever said going backwards is a bad thing?! Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Your guide to the words on your Christmas turkey packaging
Food and Cooking

Your guide to the words on your Christmas turkey packaging

  • Updated
  • 0

Turkeys can come with all sorts of words and terms written on their packaging. Here is a guide to some of the words you may find on your turke…

Should you buy a real or fake Christmas Tree?
Home & Garden

Should you buy a real or fake Christmas Tree?

  • Updated
  • 0

Going out to choose a Christmas tree is a fun family activity that gets everyone into the holiday spirit. But what type should you buy?

Three habits key to waking up alert and refreshed
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Three habits key to waking up alert and refreshed

  • Updated
  • 0

According to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, everyone can wake up each morning without feeling sluggis…

Questions to ask yourself before adopting a pet
Pets

Questions to ask yourself before adopting a pet

  • Updated
  • 0

Adopting a pet is a big responsibility, so it’s important to be prepared for the time, energy, and costs involved.

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps
Technology

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps

  • Updated
  • 0

So what's the point of sharing an Amazon Prime account if you can’t surprise anyone with a gift? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

How to keep your pet safe during winter
Pets

How to keep your pet safe during winter

  • Updated
  • 0

Winter can be a dangerous time for pets if their owners are not properly prepared.

How to control your personal data and reduce your internet presence
Technology

How to control your personal data and reduce your internet presence

  • Updated
  • 0

Fox recently offered some tips on how to remove, or at least reduce, your personal data from the internet. While it is almost impossible to co…

How to avoid utility scams
Home & Garden

How to avoid utility scams

  • Updated
  • 0

The FBI says that scammers prefer to prey on vulnerable populations. That's why it's so important to keep yourself informed. Here are some way…

How to cut the cost of preventative care
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to cut the cost of preventative care

  • Updated
  • 0

Despite Americans living longer than ever, potential health issues are bound to creep up - on both your body, and your wallet.

+1 
Courts weblogo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

20 people injured by turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News