Mason City man sentenced to five years for burglary

A Mason City man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for felony burglary.

According to court records, 27-year-old Jesse Keenan Rafael was sentenced in Cerro Gordo District Court for third-degree burglary.

Rafael was originally charged with two separate burglaries for incidents in May of this year that resulted in an injury and another in November 2017.

Rafael pleaded guilty Nov. 7 in exchange for a first-degree burglary charge being dropped. Ultimately, he was tripped up by DNA evidence.

According to court documents, police took a report in May of a male who had been attacked and injured by Rafael. A sample of a blood at the scene was collected for analysis.

Officers interviewed Rafael, who denied involvement, and ultimately collected a cheek swab. Rafael's DNA came back as a match to the blood at the assault scene, as well as to the scene of a break-in and theft which occurred at a Mason City residence in 2017.