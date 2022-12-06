Mason City man sentenced to 30 years for arson, theft

A Mason City man who set fire to two northside businesses in March has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to court records, 28-year-old Lil' Robert Vincent Barnes was sentenced to three consecutive 10-year sentences in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday. Barnes pleaded guilty to three class C felonies in October; two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft.

Court documents state that on March 17, Barnes broke into LD’s Filling Station restaurant at 620 12th St. N.E., stealing from the business and starting the building on fire on his way out, causing extensive damage that led the restaurant to close for repairs. The restaurant remains closed as of Dec. 6.

On March 20, Barnes entered Coin Laundry Center at 830 12th St. N.E., stealing money from a coin machine and lighting a fire while occupants were still in the building.

On March 25, Barnes removed a coin machine valued at $19,000 from K & R Car Wash, located at 436 12th St. N.E., (sometimes referred to as 12th Street Car Wash) which was subsequently found in his home.