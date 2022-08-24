 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City man sentenced in shooting incident

  • Updated
A North Iowa man has been sentenced for his role in a shooting incident this spring.

Kalab Scott VanScyoc, 28, was remanded to the Iowa Department of Corrections on Monday to serve a term of up to 10 years after pleading guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The night of May 10, VanScyoc rode his bike toward two adults and a child. He then displayed a firearm and shot off six rounds, leaving one of the adults with a leg injury.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on May 11, police attempted to execute a warrant at the residence at 108 Eighth Street SW. They were told by residents of the home that VanScyoc, was holed up inside the house.

After around two hours of attempting to negotiate VanScyoc's surrender, officers could be seen armed with rifles and teargas, entering the property.

Van Scyoc was ultimately located at the residence and was arrested on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, all felonies, and one misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm within city limits.

The latter two felonies were dropped as part of a plea agreement, however, VanScyoc still faces a charge of discharging a firearm within city limits.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

