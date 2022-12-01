Mason City man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges

A Mason City man allegedly caught with just less than three pounds of methamphetamine in September has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

According to court records, 50-year-old Juan Pulido Jr. has been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Pulido was pulled over in a black 2021 Dodge Ram truck near South Illinois Avenue and Sixth Street SE at 11:23 a.m. on Sept. 28 by the Iowa State Patrol after a warrant was obtained to search his vehicle and residence.

Officers allegedly found close to a pound of methamphetamine in the truck and almost two pounds at Pulido's residence. An undisclosed amount of cash, along with packaging and scales were also found inside the residence, according to court documents. The address of the search was not disclosed.

Pulido was originally charged with intent to deliver by the state, but that charge was dropped after he was indicted at the federal level.

A trial is scheduled for Jan. 17 in U.S. Federal Court in Cedar Rapids.