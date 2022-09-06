 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City man pleads guilty to sex abuse

A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to felony sex abuse charges.

Tavian Jerome Coleman, 25, entered a guilty plea to third-degree sex abuse on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Coleman had sexual contact with a minor child while he was 24 years old. The incidents took place across a two-month period in November and December of 2021.

Coleman was arrested in March and initially entered a plea of not guilty.

Third-degree sex abuse is a Class C felony. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette.

