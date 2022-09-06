Mason City man pleads guilty to sex abuse

A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to felony sex abuse charges.
Tavian Jerome Coleman, 25, entered a guilty plea to third-degree sex abuse on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Coleman had sexual contact with a minor child while he was 24 years old. The incidents took place across a two-month period in November and December of 2021.
Coleman was arrested in March and initially entered a plea of not guilty.
Third-degree sex abuse is a Class C felony. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.
