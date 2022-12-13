Mason City man pleads guilty to robbery

A Mason City man who attempted to steal an Xbox video game console and assaulted the owner pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday.

According to court records, 28-year-old Derek Jeriah Rafael is facing up to 10 years in prison for the class C felony. The plea deal recommends 10 years in prison and a suspended $1,375 fine.

Rafael was originally charged with second-degree robbery, which also is a class C felony, but the charge was later amended. Both crimes carry the same maximum punishment.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at a residence in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City around 8:19 p.m. Sept. 30. The affidavit states Rafael claimed he was at the residence to purchase the Xbox, but the alleged victim didn't feel safe and asked Rafael to leave.

The man reported to police Rafael told him he needed to calm down "before I just take it." Rafael then allegedly proceeded to try to leave with the Xbox and struck the victim in the face, splitting his lip open.

According to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department, the man called police and reported he was able to get away from Rafael with the aid of a knife.

The caller refused medical attention. Rafael was later taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and treated for minor injuries.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23. The presiding judge is not bound by the plea deal recommendation.