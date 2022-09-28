Mason City man pleads guilty to robbery

A Mason City man pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in Cerro Gordo District Court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Pierre Raki Dunson is facing up to ten years in prison, less than the 25 years he faced after being charged with first-degree robbery in August.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred at the Yesway convenience store at 1303 Fourth St. NW in Mason City around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The court affidavit states that Dunson approached the store clerk from the rear and grabbed the worker by the throat and strangled them. Dunson demanded the clerk open the register and give him the money inside.

Dunson then threatened to kill the clerk if the crime was reported and exited the store with more than $300. He was apprehended by Mason City police later that evening at an undisclosed location and manner.

Dunson originally pleaded not guilty on Aug. 23. He is being held on $25,000 bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 8.

Dunson is not eligible for probation and must be sentenced to between 50% and 70% of the maximum sentence because the crime is a forcible felony.