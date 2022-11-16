Mason City man pleads guilty to drug, eluding charges

A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges after originally facing up to 45 years in prison on drug, traffic and weapons charges.

According to court records, 27-year-old Cody Dean Dakin pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine and eluding in Cerro Gordo District Court this week.

The guilty plea states an agreement has been made with the prosecution to recommend a five year term on each count, both suspended. Those sentences would run concurrent with each other, and Dakin would be placed in a residential correctional facility and be placed on probation.

The charges stemmed from a traffic stop initiated by the Iowa State Patrol at Eighth Street and South Van Buren Avenue at 12:22 p.m. May 6. Dakin's license was revoked at that time for a previous eluding conviction.

Dakin proceeded to travel more than 25 mph over the speed limit and ran the light at Monroe Avenue and Iowa Highway 122 "causing vehicles to stop and swerve to avoid a collision."

Dakin then exited the vehicle while it was still in motion, causing it to crash into a pole. He was apprehended at a nearby residence after an hours-long standoff. A search warrant obtained for the vehicle produced a loaded handgun and more than five grams of methamphetamine.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 3. The presiding judge is not required to follow the plea recommendations.