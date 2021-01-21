Mason City man jailed for stealing truck from gas pump

A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after police say he was seen taking a truck that was parked at a gas station on Wednesday afternoon.
Aaron Paul Ryerson, 49, of Mason City, is accused of stealing a 2019 Chevy 2500 truck while it was parked at a gas pump at Kwik Star on Willow Creek Court in Clear Lake, according to a police report.
The vehicle's owner, who witnessed the theft and attempted to run after the truck as it was being driven away, gave a detailed description of the suspect to Clear Lake police and told them the driver went north on Interstate 35.
The truck was spotted by an Iowa State Patrol officer around 5 p.m., and Ryerson was apprehended after leading the officer on a brief pursuit, court documents say.
Ryerson faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and eluding. He is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, and is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in court on Jan. 29.
Alongside the theft charges, Ryerson is also court dates in February for which he will appear on charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and tampering with a vehicle, stemming from an October 2020 arrest, documents say.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette