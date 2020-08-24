Mason City man jailed after being found with stolen rental car

A North Iowa man is facing charges of felony theft for his apparent role in the theft of an auto from a car-rental service.
Eric Jerome Lee, 43, of Mason City, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree theft after police say that on June 20, Lee was in possession of a vehicle which had been stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Mason City earlier that month.
Lee is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Sept. 1. He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.
