Mason City man jailed after being found with stolen rental car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa man is facing charges of felony theft for his apparent role in the theft of an auto from a car-rental service.

Eric Jerome Lee, 43, of Mason City, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree theft after police say that on June 20, Lee was in possession of a vehicle which had been stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Mason City earlier that month.

Lee is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Sept. 1. He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.