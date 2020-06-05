Mason City man jailed after barrage of violent acts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa man is in custody after a spree of violent acts early Thursday morning.

Mason City police responded to numerous 911 calls reporting an armed man had crashed his car into struck a house at 1046 First St. NE. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Zachary Baker-Ostrand, who had also called 911, outside of the vehicle, suffering from minor injuries.

Upon investigation, it was determined Baker-Ostrand had begun the string of criminal incidents at 22 N Tennessee Ave, where officers say he had an altercation with the residents.

Armed with a BB gun, Baker-Ostrand shot out the front door window of the home, kicked in the door, and threatened the people inside. He then attempted to run over one occupants of the house, ending in Baker-Ostrand crashing his vehicle into a house across the street.

The house and a vehicle in its driveway were both damaged, and Baker-Ostrand was treated and released to police custody.

Baker-Ostrand is charged with felony first-degree burglary with use of a weapon, assault with intent to inflict serious injury with display of a weapon, reckless driving, and failure to to provide proof of insurance.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000.