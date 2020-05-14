Mason City man in jail on multiple charges after high speed chase

A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Caleb Adam Malek at the intersection of 10th Street Northwest and North Federal Avenue for several traffic violations. While the officer was at the car, they could see marijuana residue and also smell it, but when the deputy ordered Malek to turn off the car, he took off instead. The pursuit ran through the city onto 12th Street Northwest where speeds reached over 110 mph. It ended when Malek lost control of his car at the intersection of 275th and Jonquil Avenue and crashed into a ditch, according to the press release. A search of the vehicle yielded an illegally carried AR-15-style rifle.