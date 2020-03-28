Mason City man identified as missing boater

The Worth County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a boater who has been missing since Friday afternoon after falling into the water near Hanlontown.
Around 1:20 p.m., 43-year-old Adam VanSyoc, of Mason City, was fishing on the Winnebago River when the boat he was in struck cables, causing VanSyoc to enter the water.
A second man on the boat was not injured.
Friday afternoon's search went on into the evening hours, with DNR boats and an Iowa State Patrol aircraft being deployed.
Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said the search for VanSyoc picked up at 7 a.m. Saturday and is still ongoing.
"We're employing a number of search methods," said Fank. "We've got drones in the air, we're using sonar in the water, and we have group searches looking for him on land."
Fank said officials had initially planned on utilizing a dive team, as well, but the river's current is too swift for divers to operate safely.
The sheriff said the search operation is focused between the area where VanSyoc entered the water, near 342nd Street and Grouse Avenue in rural Worth County, down river to Interstate 35.
"I believe a number of Adam's friends joined the search today, too, and it's my understanding they planned to follow the river clear to Mason City," said Fank. "So, the search is pretty vast right now."
Inclement weather threatens to hamper the search efforts Saturday night, but Fank said his office and neighboring agencies plan to start again at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Fank said the stretch of river the men were fishing is a popular spot for recreational boating and kayaking.
He believes the cables to be the remnants of a bridge, possibly built by Boy Scouts, but says there have been no reports of previous incidents in that area.
Numerous local law enforcement agencies and first responder units have been assisting the Worth County Sheriff's Office.
