Mason City man headed to federal prison for drugs, weapons

A Mason City man was sentenced to a little under 12 years in federal prison on weapons and drug charges.

Jacob Daniel Johnson, 30, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge on Friday to 140 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised for his role in a drug deal in Dickinson County in October 2019.

Johnson pleaded guilty in March to one count each of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a fire arm in the furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Johnson and a co-conspirator intended to sell over 35 grams of meth to an individual. When officers attempted to intercede, Johnson led them on a high-speed chase.

Upon his apprehension, authorities found a sawed-off shot gun and an ax in Johnson's vehicle.

Johnson is awaiting transport to a federal prison facility. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

