Mason City man found guilty of shooting at moving car

  • Updated
Dave Obregon

 Courtesy of the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Department

A Mason City man was found guilty of reckless use of a firearm - bodily injury by a jury on Thursday.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Dave Obregon was arrested July 24 after shooting a rifle out of a silver van at a car behind him just before 9 p.m. The affidavit states he shot the vehicle several times in an attempt to provoke fear.

The incident took place in the area of 19th Street Southeast and South Massachusetts Avenue. Upon arriving, officers identified the parties and vehicles involved. The parties were known to one another prior to the shooting.

Officers found two vehicles had been involved in a dispute that occurred while they were driving on city streets for several minutes prior to the shooting. Both vehicles were damaged, one from receiving gunfire and the other as shots were fired from it. 

Obregon was originally charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The charge was later amended to reckless use of a firearm, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. 

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

