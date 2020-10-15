Mason City man found guilty of 20 no-contact contempt violations, gets jail time

A Mason City man who was arrested last month and charged contempt related to 20 incidents of violating a protective order was found guilty of those charges by a district court judge on Monday.
Adam James Severson, 38, reported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday to begin a 28-day sentence for contempt of court, after breaking a no-contact order 20 times between April and September.
Severson was charged with his 21st count of contempt earlier this month, and has nine future court appearances scheduled to address the newest contempt count, along with charges of harassment, driving on a revoked license, drunk driving and child endangerment.
According to court documents, Severson went to the protected party's work, leaving two greeting cards on their windshield. Police say Severson also showed up intoxicated at the person's residence, and picked up his children from a daycare while he was drunk.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
