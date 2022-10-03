 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City man facing robbery charge

Derek Rafael

Derek Jariah Rafael

 Photo courtesy of the Cerro Gordo County Jail

A Mason City man is facing 10 years in prison after allegedly attempting to steal an Xbox video game console and assaulting the owner.

According to court records, 28-year-old Derek Jeriah Rafael has been charged with second-degree robbery -- a class C felony. 

The charges stem from an incident that took place at a residence in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City around 8:19 p.m. Sept. 30. The affidavit states that Rafael claimed he was at the residence to purchase the Xbox, but the alleged victim didn't feel safe and asked Rafael to leave.

The man reported to police that Rafael told him he needed to calm down "before I just take it." Rafael then allegedly proceeded to try to leave with the Xbox and struck the victim in the face, splitting his lip open.

According to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department, the man called police and reported that he was able to get away from Rafael with the aid of a knife. 

The caller refused medical attention. Rafael was later taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and was treated for minor injuries.

Rafael is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. 

