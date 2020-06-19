Mason City man facing prostitution charges after apparently soliciting minor

A North Iowa man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he solicited a minor for sex.
David Ross Welsher, 38, is facing felony charges of third-degree sex abuse and prostitution for paying $50 to a person under the age of 18 in exchange for a sex act.
Welsher made his first court appearance on Friday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 9 in Mason City.
He's being held at the Cerro Gordo County jail without bail.
