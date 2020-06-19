You are the owner of this article.
Mason City man facing prostitution charges after apparently soliciting minor
A North Iowa man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he solicited a minor for sex.

David Ross Welsher, 38, is facing felony charges of third-degree sex abuse and prostitution for paying $50 to a person under the age of 18 in exchange for a sex act.

Welsher made his first court appearance on Friday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 9 in Mason City.

He's being held at the Cerro Gordo County jail without bail. 

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

