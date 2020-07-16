Mason City man facing barrage charges after two arrests in one week

A North Iowa man is accused of charges ranging from traffic violations to weapons and drug offenses after being arrested two times in a week, according to court documents.
Bryce Harold Westendorf, 22, of Mason City, was arrested on July 9, when the car he was a passenger in was pulled over.
Westendorf was charged with possession of a controlled substance - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of marijuana - first offense, a serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and open container, a scheduled traffic violation.
A second arrest was made in the early hours of Thursday, July 16, when a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy pulled a vehicle Westendorf was driving over, and found him to be in possession of cocaine, meth, and marijuana. A switchblade was also found in his pants pocket.
Westendorf now faces a second round of charges: two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance - third offense; misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana - third offense, possession of weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance.
A preliminary court hearing on the felony counts is scheduled for July 24.
Westendorf is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $17,000 bond.
