Mason City man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse

  • Updated
A Mason City man is facing life in prison after allegedly holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her early Wednesday morning.

According to court records, 39-year-old Michael Atkins Jr. has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual abuse and domestic assault. The kidnapping charge is a class A felony punishable by life in prison.

Michael Atkins Jr.

Michael Atkins Jr.

Details are scarce, but affidavits state that Atkins held a woman and committed a sex act against her will around 4:30 a.m. at a residence in Mason City. He allegedly threatened to kill the victim, threatened to use a firearm and strangled her while committing the sex act. 

A no-contact order has been issued between the parties. No court date has been set as of Wednesday morning. 

Atkins is a registered sex offender due to a harassment conviction in 2018. The original charge in that case was third-degree sexual abuse. He also was convicted of domestic abuse in 2017, a drug charge in 2022 and sex offender registration violation in August. Atkins was also charged with public intoxication Wednesday morning.

