Mason CIty man charged with intent to deliver meth

A Mason City man was allegedly caught with just less than three pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle and residence on Wednesday.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Juan Pulido Jr. is facing up to 25 years in prison after being charged with a controlled substance violation for intent to deliver - a class B felony.

The affidavit states that Pulido was pulled over in a black 2021 Dodge Ram truck near South Illinois Avenue and Sixth Street SE at 11:23 a.m. by the Iowa State Patrol after a warrant was obtained to search his vehicle and residence.

Officers allegedly found close to a pound of methamphetamine in the truck and almost two pounds at Pulido's residence. An undisclosed amount of cash, along with packaging and scales were also found inside the residence, according to court documents. The address of the search was not disclosed.

Pulido is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond. An initial appearance hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6.