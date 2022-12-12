Mason City man charged with felony burglary

A Mason City man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly breaking into the Briarstone Condominiums and taking several items from a secure storage area.

According to court records, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Kackley allegedly broke into the building located at 600 Briarstone Drive in Mason City just before 9 a.m. He is facing up to 13 years in prison. He's been charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglars tools and first-offense possession of methamphetamine.

Kackley allegedly used pry bars to gain access to the unspecified stolen items, and a black bottle containing methamphetamine was found hidden in his right pant leg.

Kackley, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.