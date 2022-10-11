Mason City man charged with felony burglary

A Mason City man is facing up to 25 years in prison after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her on Monday morning.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Ryan Daniel Snyder has been charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony.

The affidavit states Snyder was discovered inside a residence in the 600 block of Third Place Southeast by the owner around 6:30 a.m. when she returned home. Snyder allegedly proceeded to assault the woman by grabbing her by the throat and squeezing it before fleeing the scene.

A temporary no contact order was put into place between Snyder and the woman on Tuesday. It is not clear if Snyder knew the alleged victim.

The affidavit does not state when, where or how Snyder was apprehended by police. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 7:15 p.m. on Monday and an initial court appearance was held on Tuesday morning.

He remains in the jail and is being held on $29,300 bond.