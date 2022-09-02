Mason City man charged with felony arson

A North Iowa man is looking at a pair of felony charges after police say he set two fires.

Paige Landon Peyton, of Mason City, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree arson and a count of public intoxication Thursday night.

Court documents allege Peyton, 42, admitted to setting fire to a pile of leaves which spread to an adjacent garage burning the corner of the structure. He then set fire to the interior of a 1998 Toyota Corolla, both located at a residence near Seventh Street Northeast.

He allegedly stated to police that he was angry with the resident, which was the reason he set the fires.

Peyton made a preliminary appearance in court on Friday, and is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on over $20,000 bond.