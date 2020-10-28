 Skip to main content
Mason City man caught with large quantity of meth
A North Iowa man is facing felony drug charges after a search of his home turned up a sizeable amount of methamphetamine, police say.

Rolland Elmer Pope, 73, of Mason City, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a March incident in which a search warrant executed at Pope's residence led to the discovery of 48.79 grams of meth, along with a scale, six prepackaged baggies of the drug and additional packaging materials, according to court documents.

The quantity of meth Pope was said to have at his house is nearly ten times the amount that constitutes a drug trafficking charge.

Pope was charged with a class-B felony controlled substance violation as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class-D felony. He was released to the custody of the Department of Corrections ahead of a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Nov. 13.

Pope

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

