Mason City man arrested second time in 10 days, totaling 20 no-contact order violations

A Mason City who was arrested on Sept. 19 on charges of harassment and contempt related to 15 incidents of violating a protective order was arrested again Tuesday, accused of five new violations.

Adam James Severson, 38, was faces a second round of contempt charges after police say they were notified of Severson breaking the no-contact order five more times between his release from jail on Sept. 21. and Sept. 29.

According to court documents, Severson went to the protected party's work, leaving two greeting cards on their windshield. He also sent text messages on four occasions which included photos, expressions of love, and pleas for forgiveness.

Total violations are now at 20 times between April and September that Severson is said to have broke, the NCO that was issued in March.

Prior to his first arrest, Severson had reached out to the protected party via text and voicemail, both from his own number and a blocked number.

He also showed up drunk at the person's residence at least twice, which led to two charges of drunk driving, according to reports filed by the Mason City Police Department.