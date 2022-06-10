Mason City man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after police say he locked a person inside of a residence for at least five days.

Moises Erreguin-Labra, 23, was arrested Thursday on class-A felony charges of first-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury.

Authorities responded to a medical call on around 1 p.m. Thursday at a residence in Mason City, where they found an injured party who reported that they had been beaten and locked in a room by Erreguin-Labra.

According to court documents, the person was kept at the residence for at least five days and was subjected to sexual abuse or torture during that time.

Police say the victim and Erreguin-Labra are known to one another. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Erreguin-Labra being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, awaiting his initial court appearance on Friday.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.