Mason City man arrested for leading cops on chase in stolen vehicle

A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after allegedly leading Cerro Gordo County deputies on a chase in mid-November.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 22, of Mason City was arrested in Dubuque County on a statewide warrant on Sunday for his apparent role in the theft of a vehicle and other items earlier in the month, according to court documents.

Deputies say that between Nov. 13 and 18, Teeter stole a car and also took a sewing machine and a number of tools from area residences.

Criminal complaints allege on Nov. 18, Teeter fled the scene of a Cerro Gordo County traffic stop in a vehicle which had been reported stolen, leading officers on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of more than 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Teeter is charged with second-degree theft and eluding, both felonies, as well as two serious misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree theft.

A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9. Teeter is being held without bail in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.