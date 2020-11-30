 Skip to main content
Mason City man arrested for leading cops on chase in stolen vehicle
A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after allegedly leading Cerro Gordo County deputies on a chase in mid-November.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 22, of Mason City was arrested in Dubuque County on a statewide warrant on Sunday for his apparent role in the theft of a vehicle and other items earlier in the month, according to court documents.

Deputies say that between Nov. 13 and 18, Teeter stole a car and also took a sewing machine and a number of tools from area residences.  

Criminal complaints allege on Nov. 18, Teeter fled the scene of a Cerro Gordo County traffic stop in a vehicle which had been reported stolen, leading officers on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of more than 80 mph in a 50 mph zone. 

Teeter is charged with second-degree theft and eluding, both felonies, as well as two serious misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree theft.

A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9. Teeter is being held without bail in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

