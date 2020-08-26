Mason City man arrested for felony burglary while out on bail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa man was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree theft for apparently being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers say Ryan James Whitver, 27, was caught in a Mason City hotel parking lot inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Franklin County. Whitver had the keys to the car in his pocket.

The charge is the latest in a litany of offenses Whitver is awaiting court dates for, most of which occurred while Whitver was out on bail from previous arrests.

Since January 2020, Whitver has racked up numerous arrests and is awaiting trial on over 25 charges across Floyd, Chickasaw, and Cerro Gordo counties for drug possession, fifth-degree theft, third-degree theft, felony second-degree theft, felony burglary, third-degree burglary, felony weapons charges, trespassing, criminal mischief, eluding, failure to appear, and various traffic violations.

Whitver is scheduled to appear in court next week, and faces subsequent appearances every month through February 2021 within the three counties.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

