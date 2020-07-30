Mason City man arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamine, heroin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A long-term narcotics investigation came into focus early this morning as multiple law enforcement organizations, including the Mason City Police Department, came together to arrest a Mason City resident on multiple narcotics-related charges.

According to a press release from the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, put out by Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, Bernard Davis III, age 30, was arrested and charged with: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts. The first two are class B felonies that can be punishable by up to 25 years in prison while the firearms charge is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and a fine of between $750 and $7,500.

It's noted in the release that the search warrants carried out this morning are "just part of this investigation." The release goes on to say that " Additional follow-up, lab testing, and investigation will be necessary as additional defendants were identified as a result of today’s activity."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

