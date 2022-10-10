Mason City man allegedly stole car, sent police on a chase

A Mason City man is in jail after allegedly running away from police after being stopped on a bicycle in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to court records, 34-year-old Nicholas Jon Wilmarth has been charged with first-degree theft, felony eluding and possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense.

The affidavits state that Wilmarth was observed operating a stolen 2014 Ford Edge at the intersection of Ninth Street Southwest and south Eisenhower Avenue at 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 1. Wilmarth allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase when they attempted a traffic stop. He was eventually identified as the driver through booking and driver's license photos. He allegedly exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 mph during the pursuit on "several occasions."

Wilmarth was arrested around 1:45 a.m. on Monday after being stopped on his bicycle. He allegedly fled on foot before being apprehended and found to have methamphetamine on his person. The foot chase took place in the North Monroe Avenue and 14th Street Northwest. The warrant for the charges filed after the Oct. 1 incident was served at that time, along with another warrant for an Aug. 21 incident in which Wilmarth allegedly threatened to burn down a house with a woman and children inside while holding a can of gas and a lighter. He has been charged with first-degree harassment.

Wilmarth faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted on all counts. No court dates had been set as of Monday morning. Wilmarth is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $17,300 bond.