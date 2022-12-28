Mason City man accused of stealing more than $50K, elder abuse

A Mason City man is facing up to 25 years in prison after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the bank account of a dependent adult.

According to court records, 62-year-old Michael Edward Studer was charged with first-degree theft against an older individual -- access computer.

The affidavit states Studer stole the money between June 1, 2021, and Dec. 1, 2022. It accuses Studer of using the power of attorney to transfer or withdraw the funds from a bank account of the victim for his personal gain.

The act allegedly caused the victim's home to fall into foreclosure and left the person in temporary financial distress.

A warrant was issued for Studer's arrest on Tuesday and he was arrested Wednesday. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

