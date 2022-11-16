 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City man accused of sneaking knife into jail

A Mason City man has is facing 10 years in prison after allegedly having a "large knife" stuffed into his underwear at a correctional institution.

Justin Bielefeld

Justin David Bielefeld

According to court records, 33-year-old Justin David Bielefeld has been charged with possession of a weapon in a correctional institution - a class C felony.

Wednesday afternoon he is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on the weapon charge, along with a first-degree theft and three failure to appear charges.

Bielefeld is also facing two felony drug charges in Floyd County and could face another 10 years in prison if convicted of those crimes.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

