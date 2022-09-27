 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow enters plea

A Mason City man entered a plea at his arraignment for attempted murder on Tuesday.

Casey John Larson, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of felony attempted murder, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is accused of shooting a woman in the stomach with a hunting arrow.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, the Mason City Police Department responded to a call of people yelling near the intersection of First Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, according to a press release. At approximately the same time, a call went out to report that a woman near that same area had been shot with an arrow and taken to the hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a bystander who had restrained Larson. According to court documents, Larson also chased the woman with a knife and admitted to officers that he had intended to kill her.

Larson was arrested at the scene and continues to be held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bail. A jury trial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 13.

Larson, Casey John.JPG

Larson

 Lisa Grouette

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

