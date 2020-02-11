Mason City man accused of performing sex act on child

A Mason City man was arrested Friday in connection with the sexual assault of a child.
Peyton Vandyke, 18, is charged with second-degree sex abuse, a felony, after police say he performed a sex act on a child under 5 years old between August 2015 and March 2017 in Mason City.
The sex abuse was reported November 2019, according to a press release.
Vandyke is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
His preliminary hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.
