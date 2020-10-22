Mason City man accused of driving drunk with kids in car

A North Iowa man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he was driving drunk while children were in his vehicle.
Anthony Thomas Germann, 39, of Mason City was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. on 19th Street Southwest for driving 85 mph in a 35 mph speed zone, according to court documents.
At the scene, a deputy said they observed two minor teens in Germann's vehicle. Germann apparently admitted to the deputy that he'd been drinking and was likely over the legal limit, which is 0.08.
Criminal complaints allege that Germann failed a field sobriety test and a breath-alcohol test came back at 0.86. He is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, driving without a license, excessive speeding, and two counts of child endangerment.
A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10. Germann is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $6,000 bond.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
