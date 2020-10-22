 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City man accused of driving drunk with kids in car
0 comments
alert

Mason City man accused of driving drunk with kids in car

{{featured_button_text}}
Germann, Anthony.JPG
Lisa Grouette

A North Iowa man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he was driving drunk while children were in his vehicle.

Anthony Thomas Germann, 39, of Mason City was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. on 19th Street Southwest for driving 85 mph in a 35 mph speed zone, according to court documents.

At the scene, a deputy said they observed two minor teens in Germann's vehicle. Germann apparently admitted to the deputy that he'd been drinking and was likely over the legal limit, which is 0.08.

Criminal complaints allege that Germann failed a field sobriety test and a breath-alcohol test came back at 0.86. He is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, driving without a license, excessive speeding, and two counts of child endangerment.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10. Germann is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $6,000 bond. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Hunters break into eye of Hurricane Epsilon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News