Mason City man accused of 15 no-contact order violations

A Mason City has been charged with harassment and contempt related to 15 incidents of violating a protective order.

Adam James Severson, 38, was arrested Friday after police say that 15 times between April and September, Sorenson broke a no-contact order that was issued in March.

Severson reached out to the protected party via text and voicemail, both from his own number and a blocked number. He also showed up drunk at the person's residence at least twice, which led to two charges of drunk driving, according to reports filed by the Mason City Police Department.

Two charges of child endangerment and additional alcohol-related charges were listed alongside Severson's intake photo on the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff website, however corresponding court documents were not immediately available.

Severson was released Monday on $16,000 bail. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Sept. 28.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

