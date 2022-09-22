Mason City LOSST vote canvass completed

The LOSST vote Sept. 13, asking voters whether or not they wanted to continue the local option sales and service tax, is officially complete.

The measure passed with over 84% of the vote.

Votes were canvassed at a special meeting of the Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors Tuesday. County Auditor Adam Wedmore said the ballot scanner count and canvass count “matched perfectly.”

The outcome of the vote was not official until the canvass was completed. Depending on voter turnout and absentee ballots returned, it may take several days or even weeks to certify the results.

Wedmore explained that the board canvasses the numbers from every precinct to make sure they match the ballot scanner printout. “If they match, they certify the results as official,” he said.

The canvass of votes went fairly quickly as only 6.7% of Mason City’s 19,043 registered voters cast a ballot. Of the 1,284 votes cast, 1,106 were “yes” and 178 were “no.”

In Iowa, all items purchased, with the exception of food and prescription medication, have a 6% sales tax. In addition, all 99 counties have adopted a local option sales and service tax (LOSST) of 1%.

In order for the LOSST to remain in effect it needed to be periodically reapproved by voters. Wedmore said Iowa Code has changed, allowing for it to be approved and remain in effect until the City Council votes to rescind the tax or to change how it is used. It would then need to be voted upon one more time to repeal or modify it.

Mason City uses 50% of its LOSST funds for property tax relief. The other 50% is used for city infrastructure and public services.