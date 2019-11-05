As things head into the home stretch before the opening of the multipurpose arena in Mason City this December, city officials are looking to lock in crucial agreements to ensure that the arena viable is viable in the future.
At Tuesday night's city council meeting, council members will be voting on whether or to approve an arena sublease agreement with Mason City Youth Hockey and if a booking and ticketing services deal should be reached with North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).
As the River City Renaissance project in Mason City continues to tick along and several deve…
The Mason City Youth Hockey agreement would be for a 40-year duration with the initial term running through March 31, 2025.
It would mean a fixed payment of $42,000 from Mason City Youth Hockey, as well as a $39,000 management fee for services provided by the city, and would guarantee 10 hours a week of public skate time.
You have free articles remaining.
A charge of 50 cents would be applied to amateur ticketed events and Mason City would provide all concession beer sales except for those at North Iowa Bulls games.
Meanwhile, Mason City's proposed partnership with NIACC for ticketing and booking would require a straight reimbursement of costs to NIACC though that operating cost is not currently projected in the city council agenda.
During his "1-Minute Update" on Facebook on Monday morning, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said that Performing Arts and Leadership Series Director Lindsay Dalrymple, who assists in orchestrating NIACC events, has been one of the keys in the planning for the arena.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.