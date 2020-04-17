Mason City Housing Authority see spike in requests for aid

Willadsen gave the example of a recipient who might've previously been working for a restaurant. Before the Housing Authority might have only been paying for part of the rent. But if that restaurant worker lost their job because of COVID-19 concerns and is no longer working, they might have to rely even more on the Housing Authority's programs to bridge the gaps.

"We could possibly pay for the entire rent if there is no income," Willadsen said.

Based on numbers from the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority, which assists low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities across eight counties, there have been 64 new applications for programs in the past 30 days.

"We normally receive 30-50 new applications to our waiting list in a given month, so 64 new applications is a sizeable increase, Executive Director Justin Stotts said. "About a 28% percent increase over a normal spring month, as spring usually is on the higher end of applications coming in."

Along with that, Stotts said that his agency has had 20 families request assistance changes in the past 30 days (a 75% increase in requests due to loss of income).