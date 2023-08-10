Mason City's hotel development deal with Main Street Community Capital, helmed by David Rachie, has seen a surge of local Facebook chatter as fencing surrounding the development site has come down after months of stagnancy at the site.

In April, River City Fence put up chain link fencing at the site, and Russell Construction dropped off a command trailer, an indication to many that construction would soon begin.

Now, Russell Construction has confirmed that they are no longer a part of the project and River City Fencing, as subcontractors, have bowed out as well.

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the challenge is in part due to the fact that the land has not yet been transferred legally to MSCC and Rachie. Pandemic-era issues have lingered in the development arena and the delays have been significant in this project. MSCC has secured a USDA loan guarantee that is an asset to companies looking to secure financing, Burnett said.

"The land is ready to be transferred and the parcel has gone through several reviews and needed approvals with city boards in preparation of the transfer. Per the development agreement, the land closes with the financing and the bank has the financing scheduled to close before the end of August," said Burnett.

Another issue the development company is facing is past due taxes to the city on the properties under consideration. Burnett said, "I speak with David Rachie at least twice a week regarding the projects. Yes, the taxes have been discussed and they will be made current with the closing on the financing on the hotel at the end of August." Rachie did not respond to attempts for comment.

Delays and changes have been a hallmark of this development over that last seven to eight years as Mason City Council has voted to switch developers from the original G8 Development headed by Phillip Chodur among other plan changes.

"I understand the public’s frustrations and desire to see progress. However, development is hard in even a normal environment and the last few years have not been normal. We have seen other projects like the Des Moines Merle Hay Mall project face similar struggles in much larger markets.," Burnett said. "The hotel is as close to being started as ever with the USDA loan guarantee approvals and approval by the bank. The final work between the bank and the developer to close the loan is ongoing with a target date of August 31 and construction will start after this financing is closed. Additionally, the city’s development attorney is working through a checklist with the developer’s lawyer to prepare the needed documents to close on the financing and transfer of city property."

Burnett's positive attitude regarding the hotel project is often at odds with the public's perception. Social media posts from local residents lambasting the setbacks receive hundreds of comments, with many putting the blame for delays on city staff.

"While it is frustrating to see the lack of physical progress at the site, work planning and financing the project has consistently occurred over the years. This hotel will be a great asset for the community and people’s patience will be rewarded. The work on the River City Renaissance has taken time, but each addition proves to be a step toward a vibrant downtown," said Burnett.

He pointed to the Principal Performing Arts Pavilion project and the Mason City Multipurpose Arena as examples of projects that were long-running but ultimately successful.

"The Hyatt Place Hotel will be the next in this list of accomplishments. The success of downtown started with the incredibly difficult effort of renovating the Historic Park Inn and each community project builds on that new direction," said Burnett.

Mason City has a large number of developments in place at any given time. Some are efforts to recruit new businesses and others, like the River City Renaissance, Bike North Iowa and Destination Iowa projects are designed to improve the quality of life for residents. Many go on behind the scenes for years with little public attention.

Mason City Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Mason City Room at the Mason City Public Library at 225 Second St SE.