Mason City home, garden store opens second location

Another thing that stalled progress on the opening of the Clear Lake store was business when The Basic Birder re-opened its Mason City store on May 1.

It’s been a busy spring — perhaps it’s busiest — for The Basic Birder, Biery said.

“We still have to take care of the Mason City store, so that also made it hard to be here and do what we needed to do here,” she said.

The two locations will be slightly different in layout and offerings, Biery said, noting the primary difference is the addition of lake-themed décor, including flags and bird houses, in the Clear Lake store.

The Basic Birder attracts customers from a “pretty good circle” from Cedar Falls to Albert Lea to Algona to Boone, Biery said.

She said a lot are from Clear Lake, and many of them are looking forward to the opening of the store.

“We’re just really excited to be in Clear Lake,” Biery said. “We're ready to be open.”

The Basic Birder will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the business, visit The Basic Birder Facebook page or www.basicbirder.net.

