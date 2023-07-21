Mason City administrators and representatives from the Iowa Department of Transportation and WHKS were on hand Thursday evening to discuss the upcoming Highway 122 corridor improvements. The public information meeting was held at the Mason City Room of the Mason City Public Library.

The project bids will be let in January 2025 with construction beginning in the spring. There will be multiple phases of the construction as Highway 122 is a major transportation corridor for the city.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said the phased plans are designed to allow for emergency personnel to easily access the hospital.

"Mercy is not only our main health care provider, they're also one of our largest employers with over 2,600 employees. The phases are set up to allow everyone access to the hospital while still getting the work done," Burnett said.

The project is a major one and includes new signal lights, pavement replacement and other improvements, and is scheduled to be completed by fall 2026. It runs from just west of South Pierce Avenue to South Monroe Avenue.

Burnett and city administrators are aware a project of this magnitude involving a busy thoroughfare is going to be an inconvenience for many people, but he feels the work is worth it.

"The pavement replacement is going to provide better rideability and signal improvement among other things to an essential part of our corridor. It's an investment in the future, and if we don't do these things it's a challenge for down the road," Burnett said.