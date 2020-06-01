Mason City High School seniors, submit your profile to your graduation page

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Globe Gazette is hosting a special free virtual graduation for Mason City High School, offering its seniors one location to celebrate graduation together.

The festivities began in mid-May with Mason City High School's Senior Awards Ceremony.

Watch at globegazette.com/virtual_graduations/.

We'll also continue to upload videos and information about Mason City's graduation on the Class of 2020's page, but seniors can also participate.

Seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans at globegazette.com/virtual_graduations/submit_profile/.

Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well. The senior profiles can be shared on most social media platforms.

The Mason City High School graduation page is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College, Waldorf University, Mike Moore Shelter Insurance and MercyOne North Iowa.

Jaci Smith is the editor of the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at Jaci.Smith@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0564. Follow her on Twitter at @IowaJaci.

