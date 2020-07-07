Mason City High School athletic facilities reopen to public
Mason City High School athletic facilities reopen to public

Mohawks 2

A modern logo for the Mason City Mohawks can be seen on a wall in the high school gymnasium on Tuesday. Previous logos, which depicted an Indian in a headdress, have been replaced by the current "MC" logo on many surfaces throughout the high school.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

Outdoor athletic facilities at Mason City High School are open once again to the public before and after-school activities.

The track, tennis courts, and soccer fields are accessible to residents before 8 a.m. and after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and there is all-day access on the weekends.

The stadium seats will remain closed, and visitors are asked to follow posted COVID-19 regulations and to practice safe social distancing and person hygiene. 

Grounds staff will continue to clean and sanitize the facilities in accordance with the school district's policies.

For questions, contact Community Relations and Communications director Sue Dieke at 641-421-4401.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

