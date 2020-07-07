Mason City High School athletic facilities reopen to public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Outdoor athletic facilities at Mason City High School are open once again to the public before and after-school activities.

The track, tennis courts, and soccer fields are accessible to residents before 8 a.m. and after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and there is all-day access on the weekends.

The stadium seats will remain closed, and visitors are asked to follow posted COVID-19 regulations and to practice safe social distancing and person hygiene.

Grounds staff will continue to clean and sanitize the facilities in accordance with the school district's policies.

For questions, contact Community Relations and Communications director Sue Dieke at 641-421-4401.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

